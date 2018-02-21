OFA First Grade Celebrates 100 Days Of School

Mrs. Kelli Schwebel and Mrs. Mary Lynn Thompson’s classes celebrated the 100th day of school by wearing shirts with 100 items and a balloon release. Front row, from left are Seth Hendry, Cami Kate Mitchell, Lane Lambert, Laci Beetz, Blake Gaudet, Jordyn Mannino; Middle row, from left are Andree Rolfsen, Brayden Parrish, Levi Voivedich, Ayden Mata, Beau Vining, Price Pittman, Allison Toups; Back row, from left are Karson Russell, Brayden Jones, Presley Andrews, Kellie Slater, Gracie Bankston, Luke Blades, McKenzie Prescott. Photo submitted.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/