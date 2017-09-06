OFA presents homecoming court

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Oak Forest Academy announces their 2017 Homecoming Court. Shown from left: (front row) Senior maids Raelyn McDaniel, Lexie Gregory, Caylon Brabham, Kailey Kieff, Kiley Harrelson; (back row) sophomore maid Gabrielle Ragusa, junior maid Savanna Conti, junior maid Carlon Brabham, junior maid Emily Curry, junior maid Jadi Foster, sophomore maid Hallie Kent, sophomore maid Samantha Thompson.

