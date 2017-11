WINNERS. The Oak Forest Academy Jackettes competed in the MAIS Spirit Competition. They won first place in Class 4A MAIS Spirit Competition Jazz Routine and second place in pom pom routine.Captain Kailey Gafford and Co-Captain Kamryn Murphy were also named All-Star Performers for MAIS.

