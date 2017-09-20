Osyka mother shoots children, commits suicide

A mother is dead and two young girls are injured after their mother allegedly shot her daughters, then herself.

Deputies responded to 5th Street in Osyka, when a woman called saying she “can’t do this anymore” and did not want to live any longer. When deputies arrived, Osyka Chief of Police Brian Mullins was leaving the home with a 7-year-old, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Deputies took the child away from Mullins and called an ambulance for the child. A 17-year-old left the home running after suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest.

She was also transported by ambulance to Southwest Regional Medical Center.

After clearing the home, deputies noticed the mother, SheQuita Stanciel, laying upright in the master bedroom with a single gunshot to the chest.

Stanciel was pronounced dead by Corner Percy Pittman once he arrived on scene.

MBI assisted the Pike County Sheriff Department with the investigation.

Chief Mullins’ knowledge of the family helped control the incident as family members arrived on scene. Mullins was also very emotional because he knew the family.

The children are said to be alive, and officials said it looks like they will recover and their prognosis is promising. Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton said the mother kept the children home from school on Monday.

Authorities had one request.

“We’re asking the community to pray for the kids,” Cotton said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department are working on the case.