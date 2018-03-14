Oyster Weekend

March is finally here and with it comes the annual Amite Oyster Festival. There will be plenty of opportunities for residents to go out and enjoy rides, food, music and games. For one weekend, Central Avenue between Oak and Olive Streets will be transformed into a street carnival with a variety of food stands, vendors, music and rides. And, most importantly . . . oysters - raw, fried and charbroiled.

This year, there will be north and south stages with musical performances by Blindside, Chee Weez, The Invisible Cowboys, Lindsey Cardinale, The Dominoes, Todd O'Neil, Bag of Donuts, Baton Rouge Music Studio, and the First United Methodist Praise Team. In Amite, the 2018 Oyster Festival activities kicked off on Friday, March 2 with the Oyster Festival Scavenger Hunt and the Oyster Gala on Saturday, March 3. The following weekend, the annual Oyster Brunch was held at the Amite City Community Center.

