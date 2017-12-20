Parish Council approves overlay for Avenue E

The overlay of Avenue E in the Town of Kentwood was approved by the Tangipahoa Parish Council during its Dec. 11 meeting.

Approximately 3,100 feet of the street will be upgraded.

The authorization was approved by the council without objection and without debate. No date was given for the start of the project.

In other business, the council approved a five percent pay raise for Jeff McKneey, parish Finance Director.

