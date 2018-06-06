Parish Council begins selection process for new registrar

The process for selecting a Tangipahoa Parish Registrar of Voter gets underway in earnest this week as parish council members begin reviewing applications and interviewing candidates.

A special meeting set for Saturday, June 2, was canceled. Council members met Monday, June 4, to review applications to see that they meet state requirements.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/