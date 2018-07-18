Parish Council considers economic development districts

A proposed ordinance creating 12 economic development districts throughout Tangipahoa Parish is scheduled to be considered for final action during the Monday, July 23 meeting of the parish council.

Parish President Robby Miller presented the proposed economic development districts to the council at its Monday, July 9 meeting.

Along with action on approving the districts, the council will also consider hiring the legal firm of Adams and Reese of New Orleans to draft the paperwork to create the districts. The cost will not exceed $25,000.

