Parish launches new emergency alert system

AMITE- An emergency alert system to warn Tangipahoa Parish residents about imminent flooding and other disasters has been launched by Tangipahoa Parish Government.

Parish President Robby Miller told the parish council during its Oct. 10 meeting that Tangi Alert is a communications system that utilizes cell phones, land line phones, texting and email to warn individuals of an impending disaster so that appropriate measures can be taken to avoid injury or even death.

