Police Department serves Greensburg

Chief Steven Miller and the Greensburg Police Department have exciting things on the horizon for the department. The department which are strong supporters for the St. Helena Parish Schools, will be traveling with the SHCCA Mighty Hawks this football season, providing traffic escorts and sideline help. This Friday night the Hawks will be traveling to Sumner. Everyone is encourgaged to come out and support the team.

Another item on the agenda is Monday Morning Joe with the Chief. Chief Miller said he got the idea from a fellow chief in Vermillion Parish. Chief Miller will be going live on Facebook every Monday morning at 8 a.m. on the Town of Greensburg Facebook page. He will have guests each week and cover items that the public needs to be aware of and also discuss community events. Chief Miller encourages the public to stop by the department or call the station with any ideas of subjects to cover. This past Monday’s

