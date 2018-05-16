TO PROTECT AND SERVE

As America commemorates National Police Week, we must pause to honor all who serve our communities, especially those who have offered the ultimate sacrifice.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), in 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. President Kennedy also designated the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.

During the same year, a joint resolution of Congress proclaimed National Police Week as the time to pay special recognition to those who died protecting others.

The NLEOMF tracks law enforcement fatalities nationwide with Louisiana, New York, California and Georgia leading the nation with these fatalities.

