Robert Carter receives President’s Medal for Academic Excellence

MEDAL WINNERS - Southeastern Louisiana University honors students distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of studies with the university’s highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence.

Pictured, front row, from left, are: Stephanie Michelle Stafford, Ponchatoula; Alexis Rose Taylor, Covington; Robert Burrell Carter, Greensburg; Courtney Lynn Mayer, Metairie; and Logan Alaine Cancienne, Luling; back row, from left: Rep. Robby Carter; Louisiana Secretary of Revenue and commencement speaker Kimberly Lewis Robinson; Prayush Pokharel, Nepal; Christian Taylor Gonzales, Walker; Justin Dewayne Mclin, Livingston; Oleg Balaban, Republic of Moldova; Rep. Chris Broadwater, and Southeastern President John L. Crain.

