Rolling, rolling, rolling into a great senior year

OAK FOREST ACADEMY SENIORS roll into their first day as seniors. The seniors rolled in on four-wheelers, jacked up trucks, bicycles, anything with wheels. First row, from left are Anna Claire McNeely, Gabbie Morris, Katie Matherne, Sarah Gordon, Alivia Hoyt, Eryn Cothern, Hailey Johnston, Emily Smith, Sydni Brown, Faith Liuzza, Chasity Cutrer, Savannah Conti, and Carlon Brabham.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/