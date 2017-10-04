Ronisha McCardell receives Randall Tremaine Bagley Premed Scholarship

On September 3, at the home of Idella Washington Smith, Ronisha McCardell received a scholarship check in the amount of $1000. Miss McCardell is this year’s recipient of the Randall Tremaine Bagley Premed Scholarship. She is attending Dillard University in New Orleans. Miss McCardell is a 2017 graduate of St. Helena College And Career Academy.

The Randall Tremaine Bagley Foundation was founded 25 years ago by its President and CEO Idella Washington Smith in the memory of her deceased son Randall Tremaine Bagley. The mission of the Foundation is to significantly increase the number of graduates of St. Helena College and Career Academy who become doctors and nurses. The Scholarship is available to any graduate from S.H.C.C.A who meets the academic and financial requirements who wish to pursue a medically related major at a historically African American college or university.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/