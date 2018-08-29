Roos top Hawks in Jamboree

In a clash of two state runner-ups in their respective classifications, it was the Kentwood Kangaroos who came out on top, edging the St. Helena College and Career Academy Hawks 29-8 in the St. Helena jamboree last Friday in Greensburg.

“We had a few penalties called against us that were unacceptable,” said St. Helena head coach Johnny Felder. “They made some big plays and you have to make tackles when you’re playing against the caliber of team like that.”

The Roos struck first early on in the first half, but missed the extra point to hold a 6-0 lead. The Hawks recovered a Kentwood fumble with 5:10 left in the first half, but could not turn it into points.

