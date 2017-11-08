Rotary defines giving with dictionary project

With literacy as a key to better reading, speech, and writing, local Rotarians from the Kentwood and Amite Rotary Clubs made their annual visit to deliver dictionaries to the third grade classes of local elementary schools.

“The object of the Rotary Dictionary Project is to give every student a personal dictionary of their very own that will serve them at least through elementary and middle school,” Kentwood Rotary President Michael Kazerooni explained.

Kazerooni, along with other Rotarians took time to explain what the Rotary Club is and what they do in the community. Members told students to write their names in the dictionary; then they helped students look up a couple of words.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/