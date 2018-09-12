School Board's insurance rising

AMITE -- Premiums and deductibles for the Tangipahoa Parish School Board’s insurance are increasing, with at least one board member questioning the higher costs.

The board met in special session to accept a general liability policy for 2018-19. The deadline to approve a policy was Sept. 7. Berkley Insurance Company was selected as the board’s carrier, the same as last year.

