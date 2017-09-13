School buses to receive GPS

AMITE- A tell-all GPS system to be installed on parish school buses will allow parents to monitor their children’s bus rides and will provide the administration with safety information while the bus is in transit.

The Tangipahoa Parish School Board during its Sept. 5 meeting voted to enter into a five-year, $78,900 per year contract with Synovia Solutions, LLC, to install the devices on all school buses.

The GPS systems will allow parents to check if their children are on the bus and check the arrival time, among other conditions, and allow the administration to monitor a bus’s speed, railroad crossing compliance, reckless operation, and more.

