Science, experiments highlight ‘ScienceTellers’ at library

Kids shouted and jumped with excitement as a story taught them science lessons illustrated by fire and ice.

The “ScienceTellers” interactive story-time program visited as part of the Tangipahoa Parish Library’s summer reading program, performing at the Kentwood Library Tuesday afternoon, June 5. ScienceTellers uses energetic, hands-on storytelling to teach science to audience members. Children are routinely recruited from the crowd to help with the performance.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/