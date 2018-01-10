Separation of Church and State continues to be a point of friction

Separation of church and state, especially when it comes to religion and public schools, continues to be a point of friction between school officials, secularists and those parents and students who are religiously inclined.

Many parents and school officials are of the opinion that no form of religious expression is allowed within the public school systems.

A few months ago a parent with a child attending the Webster Parish public school system filed suit against the system, claiming teachers and officials included some type of religious activity in almost all school functions.

Actually, the U.S. Supreme Court has not banned all religion from public school campuses, and students and teachers with religious values may have more opportunity to express their views than they may think.

