September 11th remembrance ceremonies

For the parishes of Tangipahoa and St. Helena, September 11 is a day that will never be forgotten. The day started with the 17th annual remembrance ceremony at the Amite Fire Station.

Members of the Honor Guard from TPFD#1 which included Colt Hart, Leroy Shar, Tyler Vilardo, Captain Ethan Givens and Captain (ret.) Mike Brasse began the ceremony with the presentation of colors. Traci Garcia sang the National Anthem and District Chief Tommy Schwebel followed with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Reverend Bobby Graham, Pastor of Amite Pentecostal Church, gave the invocation. Christina Graham followed with a hymn. Chief Bruce Cutrer welcomed the elected officials and all guests in attendance.

