September ideal for rose bush maintenance

Get it Growing St. Helena College & Career Agriscience Academy students performing horticulture technology in their school landscape.

In Southeast Louisiana, mid-February is the ideal time to prune most rose varieties. We normally associate the first pruning of the year with Valentine’s Day. Roses also need to be pruned in early September. Heavy pruning is done in February, with light pruning in late summer. Pruning helps remove dead material from the plant (Dead Heading), and increase airflow to the center of the plant.

This can help you cut back on disease pest. Pruning also helps your rose produce thicker, stronger canes that can support bigger blooms. Fertilization: For maximum spring growth and first flowering in April, roses should be fertilized in late winter to early spring. Use a slow-release fertilizer. You can also fertilize again lightly in early summer and again after late-summer pruning.

Roses need adequate nutrition to provide lush blooms. Look for fertilizer that is high in phosphorus, as this will promote bloom growth. You will likely need to purchase fertilizer made specifically for roses, as most general fertilizers are high in nitrogen.

