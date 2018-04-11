SHARP Training coming April 24

Self-defense training is an important element of crime prevention, particularly for women and adolescent girls. The Kentwood Police Department is currently offering a basic defensive tactics course designed to help women manage and cope with issues and situations they may face.

S.H.A.R.P. Sexual Harassment And Rape Prevention training is a course designed for women. It consists of a lecture and physical skill application designed to teach women, regardless of age or physical ability, the best techniques to protect themselves should the need ever arise. Participation in the physical portion of the class is voluntary and to the participant’s comfort level. Participants should dress for physical activity if they plan on participating in the physical skills portion of the training.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/