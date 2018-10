CONGRATULATIONS TO THE 2018 SHATA HOMECOMING KING AND QUEEN. Last week, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office provided voting machines and assisted students in choosing the 2018 Homecoming King and Queen. This year’s King is Christian Young and Queen is Jermya Lee.

