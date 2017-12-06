SHCC Academy students volunteer

Spreading Holiday Cheer. St. Helena College and Career Academy OMG Girlz Club Students volunteered their time to decorate Christmas trees and visit with residents of the St. Helena Parish Nursing Home as part of the Adopt a Grandparent event. Southern University Ag Center sponsored the event. Students shown from left Sophomores Katorius Knox and Charmaine Seals and Junior La’Kia Lee. Photo by Stephanie Morel

