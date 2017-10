SHCCA announces 2017 Homecoming Court

2017 SHCCA HOMECOMING- The St. Helena College & Career Academy homecoming court, from left, Miss 7th Grade LaRoyal Patterson, Miss Freshman Kymonin Muse, Miss Junior Chritearro Brumfield, Miss Senior Regina Hughes, Miss SHCCA Daranae Griffin, Miss Hawk Kyla Bryant, Miss Sophomore Dayja Topps and Miss 8th Grade DaMya Taylor. Back row, standing, Mr. Senior Jermil Myles, Mr. SHCCA Damien Henry and Mr. 8th Grade Montreal Wright. The Hawks host St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m. Tangilena Media/ Carol Brooke

