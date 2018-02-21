SHCCA goes to Regional Social Studies Fair

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Students were chosen from St. Helena College and Career Academy to represent the school at the Regional Social Studies Fair held at Southeastern Louisiana University on January 31. Front row from left: Nadia Williams, Anastasia Bryan, Kevlin Brown, Ja’kayla Williams, Jennifer Bass, Janayla Singleton; Back row from left: James Etheridge, Alberta Patterson, Marquis Jackson, Cornelius Lee, Ja’Quelion Floyd, Seven Rudison, and Issac Travis. Photo by Stephanie Morel.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/

