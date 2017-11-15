Showers named new principal at Spring Creek Elementary

A passion for working with youth has led Evelyn Showers to her most rewarding professional position yet, Principal of Spring Creek Elementary School.

Growing up in a family full of educators, Showers always knew she would become a teacher. After graduating from Amite High School in 1987, she attended Southeastern Louisiana University where she earned her degree in elementary education.

