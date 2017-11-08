Sitman Heights holds birthday party

BIRTHDAY PARTY. Sitman Heights Apartment residents enjoyed a birthday party, playing bingo and a medical activity on Monday, October 30. From left are, Kevin McCoy, Alvin Williams, Sherry Moore, John Smith, Floria Bush, Terri Mathews, and Kentrell Muse. They enjoyed red beans, rice, baked chicken, corn bread muffins, cake, drinks and bingo prizes. The Medical Activity was presented by Sherry Holland of the St. Helena Parish Hospital Intensive Outpatient Program. Photo submitted.

