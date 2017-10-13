Slim ballot for Saturday’s election

Saturday, October 14, the residents of St. Helena Parish will head to the polls for a somewhat slim ballot. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Remember to bring a picture iD and go over the ballot before you go to vote because you are only allowed three minutes.

A parish-wide 2.5 mills tax renewal for the Audubon Regional Library is up for renewal.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/