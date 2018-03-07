A SMILE WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS

Wed, 03/07/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Petite Miss Amite Oyster Queen Ivy Roberts was all smiles as she represented her festival during the Amite Oyster Gala last Saturday, March 3 in Amite. Ivy is the daughter of Megan and Justin Roberts of Kentwood. She is the granddaughter of Charlotte and Billy Rhodus of Kentwood, Rhonda and Mike Wascom of Stoney Point and Jamie and Myra Roberts of Kentwood.

