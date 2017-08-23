SMS Cowboys ready for football

The Sumner Middle School Cowboy cheerleaders were all smiles as they pumped up the crowd and cheered on their team during Meet the Cowboys held Monday, August 14. The Sumner Middle Cowboys opened up the 2017 season Tuesday, August 22, against the Mt. Hermon Yellow Jackets. Cheerleaders shown back row from left are: Molly Blades, Breland Bridges, Sara Fowler, Tri’Dasia Dunn, Holly Davis and Vivian Vernon. Cheerleaders shown front row from left are: Leslie Warner, Lindsay Fowler, Savannah Morgan, Ava Daniels, Anna Lindsey, and Erica Andrews. Tangilena Media/ Margaret Andrews.

