Southeastern Recognizes Distinguished Alumni, Others At Awards Banquet

HAMMOND – Saying that “This university set the stage for me in life,” William T. Cefalu, a renowned physician and scientist in the field of diabetes, accepted the Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association’s Alumnus of the Year Award on Friday night (Oct. 6).

Cefalu, currently the chief scientific, medical and mission officer for the American Diabetes Association and a 1975 zoology graduate of Southeastern, was recognized along with New Orleans attorney Chuck Toney of New Orleans, who was honored as the Young Alumnus of the Year. Several other alumni and volunteers were honored at the annual event.

