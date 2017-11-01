Southland Steel celebrates Halloween

Wed, 11/01/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Dracula and GOT was Brody Wilkes and Chad Templeton, Alice and The Rabbit was Christy Frith and Ellen Harter (they won Most Creative), Winnie Piglet and Christopher Robbin was Jill Gill, Melissa Alvarez, and KeithRichard, Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World was Joey Lombardo and Gail Shaffett (they won Funniest and Peer Favorite), Graham Cracker, Marshmallow, and Hershey’s was Lexi McMorris, Mindy Landry, and MortenaBrumfield (they won Best out of the Box), Wendy Peffercorn and Squints from the Sandlot was Cierra Cifreo and Shelby Stewart.

