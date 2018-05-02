Special Happy 90th Birthday to Arizola “Tat” Spears

Arizona “Tat” Spears is 90 years old. She has been blessed and shown favor to live a long and faithful life. She is a native of Greensburg and graduated from Dillon High School in Kentwood. She completed two years at Southern University. She and her husband of 72 years, Lawrence, have eight children, 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and three great-greatgrandchildren. She is the daughter of the late Joe and Pearl Bryant. She lost two brothers in the Vietnam War and also the loss of two sisters. She still enjoys the company of one sister and three brothers.

She has dedicated many years of her life as a Civil Rights Activist following Lola D. Stallsworth and many others such as Johnny H. Hall, Ellis Howard, Clarence Knighten, her mother Pearl H. Bryant, her aunt Martha Thompson, Eunice Paddio Reed, Oscar Hall, Charles Hall, Margarite Overton and Fred O. Wicker. They were a few of the many who challenged America’s Basic Principles because they were not afraid to speak up and fight for what they believed to be basic human rights as citizens of the United States of America. They were instrumental in getting voting rights for blacks in St. Helena Parish and tearing down other walls of injustice.

