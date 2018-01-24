St. Helena’s Byron Muse vying for Tangipahoa School System Transportation Director position

AMITE -- If the administration’s recommendation for a Tangipahoa Parish School System Transportation Director is approved by the school board, it will be without the recommendation of the board’s Personnel Committee. The committee by a two to two vote rejected the recommendation during its Jan. 19 meeting.

Voting for a motion by board member Rose Dominguez to recommend Byron Muse for the position were Dominguez and Committee Chairman Walter Daniels. Opposing were board members Betty Robinson and Andy Anderson. Board members Sandra Bailey-Simmons and Mike Whitlow were present but are not members of the committee..

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/