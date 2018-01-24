St. Helena College and Career Academy raising money to perform at Six Flags

Band members from the St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg are hoping to raise money to perform on the main stage at Six Flags Over Georgia. Band Director Chesteron Frye has started a GoFundMe account in an attempt to raise the $5,000 needed to travel to Atlanta to perform.

The band also plans to use the trip as an opportunity to tour Atlanta area colleges and universities such as Clark-Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Moorehouse College. If anyone is interested in donating to this cause, you can visit their Facebook page St. Helena Band. Photo submitted.

