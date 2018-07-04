St. Helena College and Career Academy students participate in summer program

Wed, 07/04/2018 - 12:00am News Staff

Students from SHCCA are participating in a summer program sponsored by Our Lady of the Lake College. OLOL sponsors the “Area Health Education Center”. This Organization is meant to help students from the rural areas of Louisiana, who aspire to be in a medical profession in the Future.

