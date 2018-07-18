St. Helena Humane Society holds first meeting

To combat the evergrowing animal cases for the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Humane Society of Louisiana hosted a community meeting at the SHSO Administration building on Saturday, June 21. The SHSO responds to several animal cases per week and according to Chief Deputy Chester Pritchett, the department has to “beg, borrow or steal to get help with the animals.” Animal control is an on-going issue especially in the rural parishes who do not have the funding for a parish shelter.

Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana coordinated the meeting. He explained to the group that the basis of the meeting was to create a “blueprint” and get a plan together. He has been involved with the Humane Society for 30 years. The meeting was to help volunteers within the parish start the Humane Society of St. Helena and give the organization the assistance it needs to help the animals of the parish. He told the group that the first thing is to get SHSO the basic equipment needed such as a catch pole and kennel. The Humane Society of Louisiana has helped in other parishes with funding and fundraising to get equipment and build basic outdoor kennels on a small piece of parish property to house four or five dogs until a rescue could be found. Even inmates could be used to be responsible for the animals care and the kennel maintenance.

