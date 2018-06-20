St. Helena Parish holds Hurricane Kickoff meeting

Get a Game Plan was the subject of the 2018 St. Helena Parish Hurricane Kickoff meeting. Collins Simoneaux, Region 9 Coordinator with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness discussed how to plan for a hurricane and planning steps that families can take. He also discussed the role the State of Louisiana plays in disaster response.

The first step in hurricane preparedness is the “Individual Responsibility”. Plan ahead. Prepare a family disaster plan, maintain a disaster supply kit with batteries, water, medicines and any essential items you will need. Stock enough for at least 72 hours. It is a good idea to plan for yourself plus one just to ensure you have enough. Listen to your local news and public officials. Buy a weather radio and batteries because cell phones may not work.

