St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department updates

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:00am

St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the recent burglary that occurred on Highway 37, Southwest of Greensburg.

The burglary occurred during the day of July 24, 2018. A resident of St. Helena returned home to find his ten foot trailer with a fold up gate, an Xmark 52” inch lawn mower, a Dewalt pressure washer, a Stihl weed eater, a Stihl blower, and a toolbox with various tools stolen.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/

Tangilena Now

P.O. Box 698
Amite, LA 70422
Phone: 985-748-7156
Fax: 985-748-7104

Tangilena.com Copyright  © 2018