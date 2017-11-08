St. Helena sheriff lives a lifetime of service

It is not odd to hear of military men and women entering a life of law enforcement. The path of the soldier often makes them an ideal candidate for a life in public service. So is the story of Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams.

People in Tangipahoa and St. Helena Parishes know Williams for his current roll as sheriff. He has been a public servant to the people of Greensburg and St. Helena for 31 years. Prior to his service to the people, he served his country from 1974 to 1980 as a member of the Army Rangers’ 82nd Airborne and the Military Police at Fort Gordon in Georgia. His experience as a ranger and an MP provided him with the discipline and knowledge to build a long and successful career in law enforcement. Williams felt that he was blessed to be enlisted during a time where there were no major conflicts being fought. While there were no full-on wars, he performed many jumps and training exercises.

