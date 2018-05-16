Stacey Neal speaks about being a "Ready Community"

Stacey Neal, Director of Community Competitiveness with Louisiana Economic Development was the featured speaker at the May 9 meeting of the Amite Chamber held at The Boston. Neal is the former director of the Tangipahoa Parish Economic Development. She has been with LED for six months. Neal explained the processes of towns throughout Louisiana receiving the Louisiana Development Ready Community Status and was happy to announce that Amite is in the process of becoming one of those communities. There are 37 communities that have the Community Ready designation. The plan comes from the survey, an assessment on the entire town including streets, schools, businesses. The Louisiana Economic Development assists in educating each community with what resources are available within that community. In February, the TEDF office approached Mayor Buddy Bel in having Amite become a Ready Community. He created a committee to assist in the process.

Neal explained that part of the certification process, surveys were sent out to the community. The surveys were completed and returned. The feedback was complied and shared with the Chamber attendees.

