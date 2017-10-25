Stamp Out Breast Cancer

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Kentwood Post Office’s front desk and lobby has been decorated with pink balloons, ribbons, a “pink” tree and wreath to raise awareness and money for breast-cancer research.

Andrea Cheramie, the post master for the Kentwood office, said post offices throughout the parish and the nation are selling their breast cancer stamps to raise money for breast cancer research.

