STATE CHAMPIONS

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS - On Monday, July 2 the Kentwood 10-U All-Stars won state. The team was undefeated in both district and state. The State Chapion team consists of: #11 Mason Simpson, #33 Nathan Spears, #00 Terryl Smith, #5 Brandtley Gill, #20 Maison Bales, #10 Preston Birch, #99 Kaston Keller, #48 Brody Williams, #17 Aidan Wilkinson, #43 Eli Neyland, #7 Tanner Anthony, #31 Jimmy Fredieu, #12 Alijah Ahumada,Head Coach David Bales, Coach Keith Birch, Coach Duane Wilkinson, and Coach Kirk Keller.

