STATE CHAMPS

The Loranger Lady Wolves and the Madison Prep Lady Chargers opened the 2017-2018 basketball season together with the Lady Chargers taking the win 50-49. It was only fitting these teams would meet up for the last game of the season with a state championship on the line. Both teams struggled offensively in the first half with the Lady Chargers taking a 10-9 lead going into halftime. The second half began with Madison Prep scoring six straight points. Down 16-9 with 4:08 left in the quarter, the Lady Wolves came alive on a 10-0 run.

The Lady Wolves held a 19-16 lead at the end of the third quarter fueled by 3-point shots from Senior Linsey Ard and Sophomore LuLu Hookfin. The fourth quarter was more of the same from both teams with tough defense and key offensive plays. The Lady Chargers tied the game 35-35 with 4.6 seconds to go sending the game into overtime

