STUDENTS IN THE WELDING CLASS at Independence High Magnet School have designed “Tiger” signs to welcome visitors to the community. From left are Jonathon Hardy, Tyler Bourgeois, instructor Dwayne Wascom, Mayor Angelo Mannino, Principal Chasity Collier, Coy Baham and Marquals Jackson.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/