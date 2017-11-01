Sumner Middle donates bags to Advocacy Center

When children and teenagers arrive at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Hammond, they’ve typically been through a lot of trauma. However, the Student Council members at Sumner Middle School are hoping to make their experience a little bit easier.

The students will be delivering 50 care bags on Saturday, November 4, to the Children’s Advocacy Center, a child-friendly center where children who have been physically and sexually abused receive services they need in a coordinated response.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/