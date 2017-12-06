Tangilena Newspapers now locally owned by Robert and Carol Brooke

After owning the newspapers for almost four years, Jack “Randy” Allen, Jr. of Bridge City has sold them to a local Amite family.

Robert and Carol Brooke signed the papers and took ownership on Friday, December 1.

The Brooke family is no stranger to the newspapers or to the Town of Amite City for that matter. Carol began working for one of the Amite newspapers in 1978, shortly after graduating from Amite High School. During that time she attended Southeastern Louisiana University and started a family. During her time of working under owner Harrell Griffin, she was allowed to bring her children to work with her until they learned to climb out of the playpen. At that time, Carol’s parents Lewis and Ruby Alford became babysitters. The three Brooke children, Lewis, Clifford and Robin have grown up listening to the press run, stuffing inserts, delivering papers, selling subscriptions and generally helping out.

