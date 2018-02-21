Three charged in social media threats targeting Tangipahoa Parish Schools

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old student in connection with a school threat the law enforcement agency deemed “credible.”

The arrest came as deputies investigated another threat on social media Sunday night, February 18, and Monday morning, February 19, the Sheriff’s Office said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/